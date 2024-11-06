New study makes recommendations for increasing Asian American voter turnout
A new study from the University of California, Los Angeles’ Asian American Studies Center calls for more in-person voting options to increase turnout among Asian American voters, a group currently underserved by existing election resources. The research shows a strong need for more accessible voting locations as nearly half of older Asian American voters and over a third of younger ones indicated a preference for voting in person.
- What the study found: The study, which gathered data from over 1,000 in-person surveys with Asian American voters across Los Angeles County, found that while 90% of voters were aware of vote-by-mail options, 35% still preferred in-person voting. The study also highlights the critical role of accessible language support. While translated ballots are federally mandated in certain areas, nearly 45% of respondents reported challenges understanding translations, and even more found English ballots difficult.
- Recommendations: The study advocates for increased voting sites in communities with high Asian American populations to boost engagement, particularly for lower-propensity voters who often feel disconnected from the political process. Researchers also recommend that government agencies invest in high-quality, culturally accurate translations and outreach efforts directly to Asian American communities. The study further suggests that engagement from reliable sources, like the Los Angeles County Registrar, could improve turnout among both regular and low-propensity voters.
