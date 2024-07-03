Why this TikToker says getting robbed is the ‘new LA’
TikTok creator Brianna Via was shocked to learn from a real estate agent that break-ins in Los Angeles are now “the new normal” while browsing for an apartment in the city.
In a video uploaded to TikTok on June 21, Via reads the message the agent wrote her, saying, “My building is a nice new building, too, and it gets broken into 3-4 times a year and I live in a good area. Can’t do anything about it.” Via adds, “So I basically tell him I’m not ready to experience three to four break ins a year, especially paying $6,000 to get robbed. I don’t want that.”
