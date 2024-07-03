NextSharkNextShark.com

Why this TikToker says getting robbed is the ‘new LA’

Why this TikToker says getting robbed is the ‘new LA’Why this TikToker says getting robbed is the ‘new LA’
via @brialiving
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
TikTok creator Brianna Via was shocked to learn from a real estate agent that break-ins in Los Angeles are now “the new normal” while browsing for an apartment in the city.
In a video uploaded to TikTok on June 21, Via reads the message the agent wrote her, saying, “My building is a nice new building, too, and it gets broken into 3-4 times a year and I live in a good area. Can’t do anything about it.” Via adds, “So I basically tell him I’m not ready to experience three to four break ins a year, especially paying $6,000 to get robbed. I don’t want that.”
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|