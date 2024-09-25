Video: Turkish man flies to Indonesia to meet and marry long-distance girlfriend of 2 years
A Turkish man proved that love knows no bounds after traveling thousands of miles to meet his girlfriend in Indonesia. Mehmed Ozcan, who goes by Ahmed, flew from Turkey and traveled by boat to Wolio Village on Taliabu Island in North Maluku province to meet Salmiati La Baa on Aug. 31.
A video posted by Facebook user Bung Dam shows dozens of villagers welcoming Ahmed as he disembarked from the boat. In an interview with Facebook user Mohri Umaaya, Ahmed shared that he and Salmiati met in a Facebook group two years ago and have been in a long-distance relationship ever since. The traveler used Google Translate to communicate with everyone as he does not speak English or Bahasa Indonesia.
Ahmed and Salmiati married on Sept. 2 in her village, with Ahmed sharing plans to take her to Turkey afterward.
