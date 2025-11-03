Trump’s thirst for a third term recalls histories of unchecked power across Asia

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that he was “not ruling out” serving a third term, despite the U.S. Constitution limiting presidents to two. He described his popularity as unmatched and said he had “saved millions” during his time in office. For Asian Americans, many with roots in countries marked by authoritarian rule, the suggestion of extending power beyond constitutional limits may feel all too familiar.

Not ruling out a third term

Asked whether he would consider running again after 2028 during his Asia tour stop in Tokyo, where he had traveled from Malaysia to attend the ASEAN summit, Trump replied , “Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me.” He then rejected the idea of running as someone else’s vice president, saying, “I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that.” Days later, Trump clarified his position, saying it was “pretty clear” the Constitution does not allow him to seek a third term.

His former White House strategist, Steve Bannon, has suggested the idea during an interview with The Economist on Oct. 24, saying, “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is. But there is a plan.” Though Trump fired Bannon in 2017, the two have remained politically aligned, and Bannon’s statements often reflect priorities that have influenced both Trump’s campaign messaging and his policy agenda.

A test of legal boundaries

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, limits presidents to two elected terms, while the 12th Amendment bars anyone ineligible for the presidency from serving as vice president. Changing those provisions would require a constitutional amendment, an action that demands two-thirds approval in Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the states.

“Despite what the Constitution says, [Steve] Bannon vows Trump will be president for a third term,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) wrote on X. “But they all start crying when we call them fascists. No way in hell we’re going to let that happen.” House Speaker Mike Johnson, a close Trump ally, said he does not see “a path” for such a change, calling any proposal to expand presidential eligibility “unrealistic.”

Former President Joe Biden, speaking in Boston a day earlier, cautioned that the nation is facing “dark days” and urged Americans to safeguard democratic norms. “America is more powerful than any dictator,” he said, adding that the country will emerge “stronger, wiser and more resilient, more just, so long as we keep the faith.”

What history says about despots

In his foreign policy rhetoric, Trump has frequently highlighted his respect for leaders who maintain power over long periods, describing them as decisive and effective. He has repeatedly praised China’s Xi Jinping, calling him “a brilliant man,” and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, describing him as “very smart” and “someone I got along with very well.” During a White House meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in July, Trump introduced the visiting leader as from “a great family, great family legacy and highly respected in this country.”

Trump’s praise of Marcos Jr’s “great family legacy” carried particular weight given the Marcos family’s history. Ferdinand Marcos Sr. ruled the Philippines from 1965 to 1986 under martial law , a period defined by corruption and human rights abuses that forced thousands into exile, many of whom later emigrated to the U.S.

History shows that leaders who stretch their mandates rarely hold power forever. Marcos Sr. was forced from office in 1986 after millions of Filipinos took to the streets. Indonesia’s Suharto, who ruled for more than three decades, was similarly driven to resign amid mass protests in 1998 following years of corruption and economic crisis. Another former Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, who built his image around strongman rule, now faces an international investigation over alleged crimes against humanity tied to his deadly anti-drug campaign. The case is now being examined by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

