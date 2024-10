Trump spox calls Dave Bautista ‘stone cold loser’ after star’s mockery of ex-president

Dave Bautista’s scathing mockery of Donald Trump on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has drawn a sharp rebuke from the Trump campaign, with spokesperson Steven Cheung labeling the actor a “stone-cold loser.” In a viral segment aired on Wednesday night, the 55-year-old actor and former professional wrestler called the former president a “whiny little b*tch” who “wears more makeup than Dolly Parton,” ridiculing Trump ’s masculinity and urging male voters to reconsider their perceptions of the former president just weeks before the election.