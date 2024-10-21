Trump spox calls Dave Bautista ‘stone cold loser’ after star’s mockery of ex-president
Dave Bautista’s scathing mockery of Donald Trump on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has drawn a sharp rebuke from the Trump campaign, with spokesperson Steven Cheung labeling the actor a “stone-cold loser.” In a viral segment aired on Wednesday night, the 55-year-old actor and former professional wrestler called the former president a “whiny little b*tch” who “wears more makeup than Dolly Parton,” ridiculing Trump’s masculinity and urging male voters to reconsider their perceptions of the former president just weeks before the election.
- An appeal to male voters: Bautista’s monologue, which was packed with jabs at Trump, was introduced by Kimmel after citing a New York Times poll showing Trump leading Kamala Harris among male voters. In the clip, Bautista criticized Trump’s perceived toughness, highlighting his use of makeup, his alleged draft dodging and his exaggerated self-image. “He sells imaginary baseball cards pretending to be a cowboy fireman, but he isn’t strong enough to hold an umbrella,” Bautista quipped. Bautista went on to mock Trump’s fears and insecurities, saying he is “afraid of birds, rain, dogs, windmills and Meryl f*cking Streep” before saying the ex-president’s gut is “like a garbage bag full of buttermilk.” He ended his tirade by questioning Trump’s appeal to “real red-blooded American men,” calling him a “weak, tubby toddler” who is terrified of being laughed at.
- Trump camp responds: Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung dismissed the actor in a statement to Fox News, labeling him a “stone-cold loser” and mocking his wrestling career. Cheung noted that Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer, while Bautista is not, adding, “He was unprofessional and took his ball home when he refused to put over younger talent” and that “he couldn’t wrestle and has no mic skills whatsoever.” Bautista expressed his support for Kamala Harris’ ticket last month, urging his Instagram followers to get out and vote early.
