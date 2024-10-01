Dave Bautista endorses Kamala Harris for president

Actor and retired professional wrestler Dave Bautista publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

Over the weekend, the 55-year-old Filipino American shared a

video

on X of himself voting early at the Supervisor of Elections office in Tampa, Florida, encouraging his fans to participate in the election as well. Bautisa, who

previously endorsed

Joe Biden in the 2020 election, also shared a photo of him wearing a Kamala Harris-Tim Walz shirt. “Made my freedom heard. Voting early took me 20 mins — no excuses. Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out,” he tweeted.