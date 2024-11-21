‘How’s Imelda?’: Trump asks Philippine president about his mom in first call
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had his first phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday. The conversation, which Marcos described as “friendly,” reportedly focused on personal connections and the longstanding alliance between the two nations.
- How’s mom?: Trump, a longtime acquaintance of the Marcos family, asked, “How is Imelda?” prompting Marcos to relay her regards. The exchange highlighted Trump’s familiarity with the Philippines, where the former first lady remains a polarizing figure. Imelda, now 95, was sentenced in 2018 to at least 42 years in prison for diverting government funds into private Swiss foundations during her tenure as Metro Manila governor and minister of human settlements under martial law, a period marked by her husband Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s authoritarian rule. Despite the conviction, her advanced age and health have kept her from serving jail time.
- Strengthening ties: The call transitioned into broader topics, including the Philippines-U.S. alliance, which Marcos emphasized as “deep and enduring.” Marcos highlighted the significance of Filipino American voters in Trump’s victory, noting their support in the U.S. elections. While bilateral ties have strengthened under the Biden administration, Marcos expressed optimism about maintaining and enhancing the relationship under Trump, citing plans to meet with the president-elect soon after his White House return. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during a recent visit to Palawan, reaffirmed the “ironclad” Mutual Defense Treaty, underscoring bipartisan support for the alliance amid concerns over Beijing’s aggression in the region.
