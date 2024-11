Trans woman forced to undergo electroshock ‘conversion therapy’ wins record compensation in China

A 28-year-old transgender woman in China known by the pseudonym Ling’er has won a historic lawsuit against a hospital that subjected her to forced electroshock “conversion therapy.” The Changli County People’s Court in Hebei awarded Ling’er 60,000 yuan ($8,300) on Oct. 31, marking the largest known compensation in a case involving LGBTQ+ rights in China and a significant step in the fight against harmful medical practices.