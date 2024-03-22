World’s first ‘Dragon Ball’ theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia
The Qiddiya Investment Company has unveiled plans to construct the world’s first “Dragon Ball” theme park in Saudi Arabia.
Key points:
- The theme park is part of the company’s “Qiddiya” giga project, which comes amid Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy with entertainment-related projects.
- Inspired by the popular manga and anime series, the 500,000 square meter park will feature rides and attractions based on the adventures of Goku and his friends, alongside hotels and restaurants.
The details:
- The park will feature seven themed areas inspired by iconic locations from the series, such as Kame House, Capsule Corporation and Beerus’s Planet. With five state-of-the-art rides and over 30 attractions, including a 70-meter-high Shenron landmark housing a roller coaster, the park aims to give visitors an immersive experience with Goku and his friends.
- The announcement of the “Dragon Ball” theme park coincides with the 40th anniversary of the original manga and follows the recent passing of series creator Akira Toriyama. Toriyama’s legacy has been celebrated globally, with “Dragon Ball” evolving from its manga origins to a pop-culture phenomenon spanning multiple series.
- Although an opening date has not been disclosed, construction on the project is anticipated to begin soon.
