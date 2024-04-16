‘The Goldfinger’ star Tony Leung crowned best actor for 6th time at Hong Kong Film Awards

At the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards, the film “The Goldfinger,” starring legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung, clinched six wins, while “A Guilty Conscience” bagged the coveted award for best film.

Key points:

The awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening at the Hong Kong Cultural Center.

Tony Leung won best actor for his role in “The Goldfinger,” marking the sixth time he has won the award and his first since 2005’s “2046,” directed by Wong Kar Wai.

“A Guilty Conscience”:

“A Guilty Conscience,” directed by Jack Ng and produced by EDKO Film, won the coveted award for best film. The film, which received 10 nominations, only secured the one award on Sunday night.

The film follows the story of a lawyer making amends as he tries to free a client who was wrongly convicted of murder due to his negligence.

With a budget of 22.2 million Hong Kong dollars ($2.8 million), “A Guilty Conscience” earned over 114 million Hong Kong dollars ($14.6 million) at Hong Kong’s box office last year, making it the city’s highest-grossing film ever.

“The Goldfinger”:

Meanwhile, “The Goldfinger” took home the awards for best cinematography, best art direction, best costume and makeup design, best sound design, best visual effects awards and best actor for Leung. The 2023 crime action film, directed by Felix Chong, took home most of the accolades at the awards show.

Leung received the award for best actor through a live video from Europe, where he is currently filming Ildikó Enyedi’s “Silent Friend.”

“The Goldfinger” is a financial crime drama widely reported as based on the real events surrounding the fall of Hong Kong’s conglomerate Carrian Group in the early 1980s due to a corruption scandal.

Chong clarified in December 2023 that while the film “may be inspired by Carrian in some ways,” the “story of the main character Ching Yat Yin (Leung) and his company Carmen Group are different, likewise the characters who interact with Ching.”

Launched with a budget of around 350 million Hong Kong dollars ($44.6 million), “The Goldfinger” reportedly earned around $79 million in the worldwide box office. The majority of the earnings, approximately $21.9 million, came from China.

The details:

Other films that won on Sunday include “Mad Fate,” “In Broad Daylight,” “Fly Me To The Moon,” “Time Still Turns The Pages,” “Bursting Point,” “Band Four,” “The Lyricist Wannabe” and “The Pig, The Snake, And The Pigeon.”

Meanwhile, legendary actor Sammo Hung was also presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Tong Ping with the Professional Achievement Award.