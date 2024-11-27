Tony Leung shares advice for artists while receiving honorary doctorate in humanities

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in humanities by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) over the weekend.

Leung , 62, was among four recipients of honorary doctorates in various fields conferred at the university’s Congregation 2024 event on Saturday. In his acceptance speech , the “ Shang-Chi ” actor shared some of his secrets to becoming a good actor, such as treating “yourself as a beginner in your mind in every single project you approach,” explaining that doing so will “keep you fresh” without an ego. “Second, I am never satisfied with my performance in every single project but I am always determined to be better next time,” he added.

Lastly, Leung advised aspiring artists to “love what you do” and “have passion.”