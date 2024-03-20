MLB’s 1st Korean player kicks off inaugural Seoul Series with ceremonial first pitch

before playing for other franchises, including the Padres from 2005 to 2006. He retired with 124 career wins, the most by any Asian-born pitcher in

Park made his debut with the Dodgers in 1994 and

combining his previous two teams’ names to represent both the Padres and Dodgers on the baseball field. During the ceremonial first pitch, he reportedly used a glove from his rookie season 30 years ago.

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old former player wore a unique “PADgers”

The Seoul series marks the first MLB regular-season game to take place in

South Korea

. The event was filled with nostalgia as Park wore his signature No. 61 jersey and shared a moment with Kim, the

first Asian-born infielder

to win the National League Gold Glove, before meeting his former teammate and current Dodgers manager,

Dave Roberts

.