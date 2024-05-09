TikTok sues US over potential nationwide ban

effectively restricts ByteDance from controlling TikTok’s algorithm, potentially placing the app under U.S. ownership.

Biden on April 24 signed the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. It

The suit highlights TikTok’s efforts to address security concerns, pointing to their partnership with Oracle to store U.S. user data on American servers. It also mentions their data security and content moderation initiative called “Project Texas.”

The suit also delves into the technical complexities of a forced sale, arguing that it would be near impossible to separate the U.S. platform from the global TikTok app. Additionally, t

he Chinese government has reportedly refused to allow the sale of the algorithm that curates user feeds, further complicating the sale.