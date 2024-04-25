Watch: TikTok CEO vows to fight US ban

TikTok has long maintained that it does not share user data with the Chinese government and that it stores U.S. user data within the country.

“Make no mistake, this is a ban, a ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice,” Chew said in a TikTok video.

Chew said the legislation undermines freedom of expression, reflecting the “same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom.”

He then went on to highlight TikTok’s positive impact and rallied users to share stories “about how TikTok impacts your life.”