The Smashing Pumpkins announce new guitarist Kiki Wong after nationwide search
The Smashing Pumpkins recently announced Kiki Wong as their new guitarist after a rigorous nationwide search.
Key points:
- On Friday, the alternative rock band announced that Wong, a social media-famous guitarist, was chosen to join the Smashing Pumpkins after a four-month long search that garnered over 10,000 applications.
- Wong will succeed guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who is departing after 16 years with the band to pursue new endeavors.
The details:
- Frontman and guitarist Billy Corgan, a founding member of the band in 1988, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the auditions and praised Wong’s talent and presence online.
- “It wasn’t an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months,” Corgan shared in an Instagram post. “I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered — and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family.”
- Wong was previously a guitarist in the Los Angeles band Vigil of War. Notably, she played drums for Taylor Swift‘s performance of “Shake It Off” at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.
- “I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock’s greatest and most influential musicians of all time,” Wong said. “I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you’re willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there.”
- Wong will join current Smashing Pumpkins members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, Katie Cole and Jack Bates.
- Her debut with the band is anticipated during their upcoming summer tour, featuring stops in Europe alongside Weezer and a North American leg with Green Day, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.
