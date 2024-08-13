Manny Jacinto joins ‘Freakier Friday’ cast
Manny Jacinto, known for his roles in “The Good Place” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” has been cast as Lindsay Lohan’s husband in “Freakier Friday,” the sequel to the 2003 comedy “Freaky Friday.”
While plot details remain under wraps, the sequel is expected to explore a new family dynamic, with Lohan’s character Anna navigating motherhood and a new marriage. Jacinto joins a star-studded cast that includes returning members like Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray. Slated for a 2025 release, the film kicked off its production in June.
