Thailand elects its youngest-ever prime minister
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, became Thailand’s youngest prime minister on Friday, stepping into a role previously held by her father and aunt. The former business executive was the parliament’s sole nominee for the position and secured her victory with 319 votes in favor, 145 against and 27 abstentions.
- Background: Paetongtarn, the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, entered politics in 2021 when she was announced as the leader of the Pheu Thai Party’s inclusion advisory committee. Her nomination for prime minister followed the sudden removal of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin. “I hope I can do my best to make the country go forward,” Paetongtarn said. She acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly with the economy and political competition, but emphasized her determination to lead despite her lack of prior government experience.
- The big picture: Paetongtarn’s election underscores the continuing power of the Shinawatra family in Thai politics, despite years of military coups and judicial interventions that have toppled governments associated with them. Her rise to power is seen as part of a broader political deal between her father and conservative factions, which sidelined the more progressive Move Forward Party. Paetongtarn’s leadership is expected to stabilize the Pheu Thai Party’s position, but the political landscape remains precarious, with deep divisions and potential challenges from unelected institutions like the Constitutional Court.
