Poll: Most Thais support reclassifying cannabis as a narcotic

in reclassifying cannabis as a narcotic to ban recreational use, with over 80% of 111,201 respondents backing the plan.

Thailand, which was the

first Asian country

to decriminalize recreational cannabis two years ago, is reversing its policy due to social and health concerns,

especially for the youth

. The new rules will categorize cannabis buds as narcotics but allow the use of other plant parts. Despite opposition from cannabis advocacy groups and businesses, the draft regulation will be reviewed by the Narcotics Control Board.