Thai woman sentenced to death in 1st of 14 murder trials for cyanide poisoning spree

via The Straits Times/ TBS Myanmar

Bangkok’s Criminal Court has sentenced Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, to death for the cyanide poisoning of her friend, Siriporn Khanwong, in April 2023. Rangsiwuthaporn, dubbed “ Aem Cyanide ” (“Ms. Cyanide”) by local media, allegedly lured Khanwong to Ratchaburi province under the guise of a Buddhist ritual, where she poisoned her food and stole her valuables. The conviction, handed out on Wednesday, is the first in a string of 14 murder cases against Rangsiwuthaporn, who is accused of targeting friends and acquaintances she owed money to, often stealing their jewelry and belongings after their deaths. Police investigations revealed that Rangsiwuthaporn had been carrying out these poisonings since 2015, with one known survivor. Her ex-husband , a former police officer, and her lawyer were also sentenced to prison for concealing evidence. Rangsiwuthaporn faces 13 more murder trials and over 80 charges in total.