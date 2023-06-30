Thai woman accused of killing 14 with cyanide faces 80 criminal charges

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is accused of killing 14 people by allegedly mixing cyanide into their food between 2015 and 2023

Police in Thailand have concluded their investigation into Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, the woman accused of murdering 14 people with cyanide

The cyanide serial killer: Sararat, 36, faces about 80 criminal charges , including 14 counts of premeditated murder, for killing 14 people in eight provinces by allegedly mixing cyanide into their food between 2015 and 2023, according to Thai police.

“This is a historic case in Thailand. Even Jack the Ripper from the UK did not kill this many,” Deputy Police Chief Surachate Hakparn said, noting that the nation will tighten regulations on access to cyanide.

Sararat, who is pleading not guilty, was also charged with cyanide poisoning, forgery and theft. Investigators will reportedly file the case to the Attorney General for prosecution on Friday.

Spate of poisonings: Sararat’s spate of poisonings surfaced after she was investigated for the sudden death of her friend, Siriporn Khanwong , in Ratchaburi province in mid-April. An autopsy revealed traces of cyanide in the victim’s body, leading investigators to link her to other cyanide poisoning cases.

Sararat allegedly poisoned 15 victims, including her ex-boyfriend and two female police officers. Fourteen victims died, while one reportedly survived.

Her motive: According to police, Sararat’s victims were all people she owed large sums of money to or people she stole from to fund her online gambling addiction.

Sararat is accused of swindling a total of more than $140,000 from her victims before luring them for a meal to poison them.

Covering up the murders: Sararat’s former husband, a high-ranking police officer named Vitoon Rangsiwuthaporn , was also linked to the alleged murders.

Vitoon, who faces charges of fraud and embezzlement, was arrested on suspicion of covering up Sararat’s murders after he was noted to have picked her up after she allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend. ​​