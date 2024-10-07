Can this heartwarming hit bring Thailand its first Oscar?

Thailand has chosen “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” as its entry for the best international feature film at the 97th Academy Awards.

The blockbuster film , directed by Pat Boonnitipat and starring singer Putthipong Assaratanakul (Billkin), tells the story of a young man who quits his job to care for his dying grandmother, hoping to inherit her fortune.