Can this heartwarming hit bring Thailand its first Oscar?
Thailand has chosen “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” as its entry for the best international feature film at the 97th Academy Awards.
The blockbuster film, directed by Pat Boonnitipat and starring singer Putthipong Assaratanakul (Billkin), tells the story of a young man who quits his job to care for his dying grandmother, hoping to inherit her fortune.
“How to Make Millions,” which earned nearly $50 million globally, will face stiff competition from other Asian entries including “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In” (Hong Kong), “Old Fox” (Taiwan), “12.12.: The Day” (South Korea), “The Cloud” (Japan), “Meeting with Pol Pot” (Cambodia), “Women From Rote Island” (Indonesia), “Laapataa Ladies” (India), “And So It Begins” (Philippines), “Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano” (Vietnam), “The Glassworker” (Pakistan) and “The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru” (China).
