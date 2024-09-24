Here are Asia’s bets to win the 2025 Oscar for best international feature film

Several Asian countries have announced their official submissions for the best international feature film category at the 2025 Academy Awards ahead of the Oct. 2 submission deadline. From heartfelt dramas to historical narratives, the selected films showcase the continent’s diverse cinematic storytelling. East Asia submissions : Hong Kong has chosen Soi Cheang’s action-packed “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In,” inspired by the comic “City of Darkness” and currently the second highest-grossing Hong Kong film this year. Taiwan has selected Hsiao Ya-Chuan’s “Old Fox,” a poignant social commentary set against the backdrop of Taiwan’s economic struggles in the late 1980s. South Korea’s historical drama “12.12.: The Day” revisits the military coup of 1979, while Japanese entry “The Cloud” blends thriller elements with a critique of the digital age. China, a significant player in the global film industry, has yet to announce its selection.

From South and Southeast Asia: Cambodia's entry, "Meeting with Pol Pot," dives deep into the chilling history of the Khmer Rouge, dramatizing the journey of three French journalists attempting to secure an interview with the late genocidal dictator. Indonesia's "Women From Rote Island" addresses harsh economic realities and patriarchal oppression in a remote community. India, on the other hand, opted for "Laapataa Ladies" ("Lost Ladies"), a light-hearted yet critical look at gender issues in rural India. Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are still finalizing their Oscar submissions.