Thai official lowers himself into sewer to retrieve woman’s winning lottery ticket

via ศูนย์แจ้งข่าวบุรีรัมย์ / Facebook

Bryan Ke By 14 hours ago

A local Thai official used a crane to descend into a sewer to retrieve a winning lottery ticket a woman had accidentally dropped. Key points: The moment, which was caught on video, occurred in the Ban Dan district of Buriram province in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, according to Thai media Sanook.

The video shows the official being lowered into a manhole by a crane, later showing a wide smile after seeing that the lottery ticket was undamaged. The details: The 54-year-old ticket owner was on her way to claim her prize when she made a stop at a store to buy water. Her ticket, which had three winning numbers, slipped out from her pocket while she was reaching for cash.

The ticket was then swept by wind toward the sewer. A nearby police officer saw the woman in distress and called for help.

Several officials responded to the call, bringing along a crane with them. One volunteered to be lowered into the 2-meter (6.5-foot) drain to retrieve the ticket.

Thankfully, the sewer was dry due to the hot weather. The ticket was successfully retrieved and the woman managed to claim her prize.

With her 4,000 baht (approximately $108) winning, the woman bought sodas for the officials who helped her as a show of gratitude.

Speaking to reporters, she shared that it was the first time she had ever won anything in the lottery despite playing often. The woman said she would not have been able to eat or sleep if the ticket had been damaged. Reactions: Netizens praised the officials for helping the woman in time of need. One Facebook user commented, “Even though it’s not a large sum of money, I’m impressed by the generosity of the Thai people who help each other. I admire and thank you on behalf of auntie.”

“You are very cute, officer. Such a big heart. Thank you to everyone who showed kindness to Auntie,” another user wrote.

"The value of kindness is not determined by how much or how little, cheap or expensive," another noted.