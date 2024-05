Thai activist’s death in custody reignites calls for justice reform in Thailand

Thailand’s lese majeste law, which prohibits any criticism of the monarchy, carries severe penalties and has been increasingly enforced since the 2014 military coup. While the government claims it’s necessary to protect the monarchy , the law has sparked criticism for its harshness and stifling of free speech.

was arrested on Jan. 26. She faced seven criminal cases, including a lese majeste case filed against her for holding up a banner questioning the inconvenience caused by a royal procession in a Bangkok mall in 2022. Another lese majeste charge stems from a similar protest where she questioned the king’s unrestricted use of power.

While awaiting trial, she began a 65-day hunger strike to protest her and other dissidents’ detention. Despite declining health, Sanesangkhom’s bail requests were denied.

Thailand’s Corrections Department said her death was caused by a “sudden cardiac arrest.” An autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death.