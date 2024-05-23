Thai activist’s death in custody reignites calls for justice reform in Thailand

was arrested on Jan. 26. She faced seven criminal cases, including a lese majeste case filed against her for holding up a banner questioning the inconvenience caused by a royal procession in a Bangkok mall in 2022. Another lese majeste charge stems from a similar protest where she questioned the king’s unrestricted use of power.

While awaiting trial, she began a 65-day hunger strike to protest her and other dissidents’ detention. Despite declining health, Sanesangkhom’s bail requests were denied.

Thailand’s Corrections Department said her death was caused by a “sudden cardiac arrest.” An autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death.