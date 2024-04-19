Taiwanese American queen Nymphia Wind eyes ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ crown in finale
Asian American drag queen Nymphia Wind has secured a spot in the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16.
Key points:
- Nymphia Wind, the first Taiwanese drag queen to compete on the show, will vie for the crown in the finale on April 19.
- She consistently uses her platform to celebrate Asian and Taiwanese culture in her performances.
- She could become the first “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner of Asian descent since Raja Gemini, who is Indonesian, in 2011.
The details:
- Nymphia Wind is the drag persona of 28-year-old Taiwanese American fashion designer Leo Tsao.
- She is the only Season 16 finalist to never land in the bottom two and lip-sync for her life.
- Her signature yellow aesthetic represents her Asian heritage and brings visibility to Taiwan.
- Crowds in Taipei’s gay bars show their love for the “Banana Buddha” by wearing yellow and cheering her on.
- Online, she is a social media darling with high engagement and is beloved by audiences.
- “Drag lets me reconnect with my culture, it teaches me to be a proud Asian,” she wrote on Instagram. “I come from Taiwan! 我來自台灣.”
What’s next:
- Nymphia Wind will be a cultural ambassador for Taiwan as she performs at events during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Tangent:
- Nymphia Wind’s name draws inspiration from the Pokemon character Sylveon and her desire to be “free and invisible.” Her name’s Chinese translation also reflects the “crazy” enthusiasm of her fans.
- Her success highlights Taiwan’s contrast to China due to its vibrant LGBTQ+ scene and support for queer rights.
