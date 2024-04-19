NextSharkNextShark.com

Taiwanese American queen Nymphia Wind eyes ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ crown in finale

via RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ryan General
By Ryan General
11 hours ago
Asian American drag queen Nymphia Wind has secured a spot in the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16.
Key points:
  • Nymphia Wind, the first Taiwanese drag queen to compete on the show, will vie for the crown in the finale on April 19. 
  • She consistently uses her platform to celebrate Asian and Taiwanese culture in her performances.
  • She could become the first “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner of Asian descent since Raja Gemini, who is Indonesian, in 2011.
 
The details:
  • Nymphia Wind is the drag persona of 28-year-old Taiwanese American fashion designer Leo Tsao.
  • She is the only Season 16 finalist to never land in the bottom two and lip-sync for her life.
  • Her signature yellow aesthetic represents her Asian heritage and brings visibility to Taiwan. 
  • Crowds in Taipei’s gay bars show their love for the “Banana Buddha” by wearing yellow and cheering her on.
  • Online, she is a social media darling with high engagement and is beloved by audiences.
  • “Drag lets me reconnect with my culture, it teaches me to be a proud Asian,” she wrote on Instagram. “I come from Taiwan! 我來自台灣.” 
What’s next:
  • Nymphia Wind will be a cultural ambassador for Taiwan as she performs at events during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Tangent:
  • Nymphia Wind’s name draws inspiration from the Pokemon character Sylveon and her desire to be “free and invisible.” Her name’s Chinese translation also reflects the “crazy” enthusiasm of her fans.
  • Her success highlights Taiwan’s contrast to China due to its vibrant LGBTQ+ scene and support for queer rights.
 
