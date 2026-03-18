Former Taiwan coach ejected from Women’s Asian Cup match for chanting ‘Taiwan’

Chants of “Go Taiwan!” during a Women’s Asian Cup match in Sydney on Tuesday led to the removal of a former Taiwan men’s national team coach from the stadium. Chen Kuei-jen was asked to leave after security said the chants were considered political because the team competes internationally as “Chinese Taipei.” Officials warned Chen before New South Wales police escorted him out at halftime of Taiwan’s Group B match against India at CommBank Stadium.

Chant sparks stadium intervention

Chen, who coached Taiwan’s men’s national football team from 2012 to 2016 and represented the national side 11 times as a player, had traveled with the women’s team to support training and matches. Seated among a small but vocal group of Taiwanese supporters, he led such chants during the game.

Security staff repeatedly asked him to sit down and avoid using the word “Taiwan,” telling him spectators were allowed to chant only “Chinese Taipei.” When he continued cheering, New South Wales police escorted him from the stadium during the halftime break. Some fans said the response appeared linked to the wording of the chant rather than crowd behavior, noting that other supporters were standing and cheering without intervention. Taiwan defeated India 3–1, advancing to the quarterfinals as the second-place team in its group and setting up a match against China

“We’re Taiwanese people, not Chinese Taipei people,” Chen was quoted saying . “With all the geopolitical history and tensions, there’s a reason why we have to compete as Chinese Taipei, but how can you censor a whole group of people chanting the name of their country? They already did a good job confiscating flags and shirts with ‘Taiwan’ on them.”

Politics shadow Taiwan’s team

The incident reflects long-standing political sensitivities surrounding Taiwan’s participation in international sports. Under the 1979 Nagoya Resolution adopted by the International Olympic Committee, Taiwanese teams compete under the name Chinese Taipei rather than Taiwan to avoid diplomatic disputes with China, which claims the island as part of its territory.

Taiwan’s Sports Administration said the Olympic model generally governs team participation in international competitions but does not typically apply to spectators unless stated in event rules. The Taiwan Football Association said Chen’s actions could fall under Article 72 of the Asian Football Confederation disciplinary code regarding political neutrality and Article 65 covering inappropriate spectator behavior, which carries fines starting at 64,000 New Taiwan Dollars (about $2,000).

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its representative office in Sydney lodged a protest with tournament organizers, urging them to ensure fair treatment of Taiwanese supporters. Chen later downplayed the incident, stating in a social media post , “Everything is alright. I hope Taiwanese soccer continues to move forward.”

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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