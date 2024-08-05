Taiwanese fans face restrictions in celebrating badminton victory over China
Taiwan beat China to secure its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics in men’s doubles badminton on Sunday. This triumph sparked celebrations across the self-governing island and highlighted ongoing geopolitical tensions with Beijing, which sees it as a breakaway province.
- Expressions of Taiwanese identity: Fans in Paris chanted “Taiwan” and “Taiwan No. 1,” celebrating the victory of athletes Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin over China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang. Despite restrictions on banners that include religious or political messages, Taiwanese supporters found ways to express their national pride. Officials reportedly seized such signs and even ejected one out of the venue. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the confiscation, while the Taipei Representative Office in France said it would file a complaint with the IOC.
- Geopolitical tensions: Taiwan competes under the name “Chinese Taipei” due to Chinese pressure. Citing “very clear rules,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams defended the removal of the banners, saying “We have to try to bring 206 national Olympic committees together in one place.” In China, state broadcaster CCTV cut its broadcast of the badminton match seconds after the Taiwanese victory and did not show the medal ceremony. Chinese social media also saw a backlash against the Taiwanese athletes, with nationalists calling them “gross separatists.”
