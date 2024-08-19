‘Super Rich in Korea’ star granted $759K bail amid fraud charges
David Yong, the 37-year-old star of Netflix’s “Super Rich in Korea” and CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings, was granted bail in Singapore for 1 million Singaporean dollars ($759,400) after being charged with fraud.
Yong is accused of falsifying tax claims, leading to a reported profit of 7,984,266 Singaporean dollars ($6 million) for Evergreen GH, a subsidiary of his company. Authorities set the high bail due to his overseas connections and concerns about unaccounted funds. Yong, whose next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27, faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in jail and a fine if found guilty.
