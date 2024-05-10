‘Super Rich in Korea’ sparks conversations on country’s wealth gap

New Netflix variety show “Super Rich in Korea” appears to have failed to captivate viewers, instead igniting discussions about wealth inequality in the country.

Key points:

Super Rich In Korea ,” which debuted on May 7, showcases the lives of self-proclaimed “super-rich” individuals living in South Korea.

The show has an international cast of individuals who have relocated to the country, purportedly due to their love for Korean culture.

Many reported finding the show’s focus on displaying extravagant lifestyles unappealing.

The details:

“Super Rich in Korea,” features Ryu Hee-ra, dubbed the “Paris Hilton of Korea,” and foreigners such as Singaporean businessman David Yong, Pakistani aristocrat Anna Kim, Italian luxury brand scion Teodoro Marani and Iranian American influencer Noor Naim.

Hosts Cho Saeho, GOT7’s BamBam and Mimi from “Oh My Girl” provide commentary to the cast members’ actions throughout an episode.

The show’s premise has been criticized on social media for allegedly being insensitive to South Korea’s economic reality. A recent study showed a massive income gap between top earners and the average worker.

Viewers also disliked that the cast isn’t primarily Korean, despite the show’s title. Many also hoped for a glimpse into the lives of Korean chaebols. “ wrote. “I want to see Koreans … gimme the Samsung heirs.”

wrote. “I want to see Koreans … gimme the Samsung heirs.” Cast interactions and editing choices have also been criticized , with some viewers finding them forced and unnatural.

The big picture:

Reality shows focusing on the wealthy, like Netflix’s “ Bling Empire ,” have faced similar feedback for being out of touch with economic realities.