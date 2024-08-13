Suni Lee stands by teammate Jordan Chiles amid medal controversy
Sunisa “Suni” Lee defended teammate Jordan Chiles amid a controversy surrounding the latter’s bronze medal in the women’s floor gymnastics final at the Paris Olympics.
The medal was revoked after a ruling that the U.S. challenge to Chiles’ score was filed too late, effectively revoking her medal and awarding it to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu. Lee criticized the judging process on Instagram, stating, “All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?? Completely unacceptable.” USA Gymnastics has submitted new video evidence, hoping to overturn the decision and have Chiles’ bronze medal reinstated.
Share this Article
Share this Article