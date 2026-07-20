Suni Lee returns to gymnastics with eyes on Los Angeles 2028

Suni Lee, the first Hmong American Olympic gold medalist, is returning to elite gymnastics with hopes of earning a place on the U.S. team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 23-year-old star athlete announced Tuesday that she is resuming her Olympic pursuit after recovering from two rare kidney diseases that interrupted her career before the Paris Games. Her comeback comes after winning three Olympic medals in Paris following a recovery from the rare kidney diseases that once put her gymnastics career in doubt.

Road to Los Angeles

Lee revealed her return in an Instagram video posted Tuesday, exactly two years before the opening ceremony of the Los Angeles Olympics. “I know what I’m capable of. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there,” she said. The video concludes with the message, “This is more than a comeback. Stay tuned.”

The announcement marks Lee’s first public step toward a potential third Olympic appearance after taking time away from elite gymnastics following the Paris Games. She won the women’s all-around gold medal, team silver and uneven bars bronze at the Tokyo Olympics before adding team gold, all-around bronze and uneven bars bronze in Paris , bringing her career Olympic medal total to six.

From diagnosis to podium

Lee’s return follows a health battle that placed her gymnastics future in doubt. In 2023, she revealed she had been diagnosed with two rare kidney diseases that caused severe swelling, rapid fluid retention and extended time away from training. She stepped back from collegiate and elite competition while receiving treatment and acknowledged uncertainty about whether she would be able to compete again.

Lee recovered in time to qualify for the Paris Olympics, where she helped the U.S. win the women’s team title and earned bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars. The performance completed a remarkable turnaround after months of uncertainty surrounding her health and competitive future.

Chasing a home Games

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2026 ESPYS, Lee said the decision had been building since the Paris Olympics.“Honestly, I just felt like I had so much more in the tank,” she told People . “I think this time around I want to give myself that chance.”

Lee said she kept her plans private while deciding whether to commit to another Olympic cycle. Should she qualify for the U.S. team, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will mark her third Olympic appearance and her first Olympic Games on home soil.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.