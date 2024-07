Team USA gymnastics stars Suni Lee, Asher Hong shine in Paris Olympics Qualifications

St. Paul, Minnesota native Sunisa “Suni” Lee and Plano, Texas’ Asher Hong secured their spots in the upcoming finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lee, the first Hmong American Olympian and the reigning all-around gold medalist, will defend her title against teammate and all-time great Simone Biles, while rising star Hong joined the U.S. men’s team’s quest for gold in the team final on Monday.