Hawaii-born sumo legend Akebono Taro dies at 54
Hawaii-born sumo champion Akebono Taro, Japan’s first foreign grand champion, has died at age 54.
Key points:
- Taro died from heart failure in a Tokyo hospital earlier this month, his family revealed on April 11.
- He was the first foreign-born wrestler to reach sumo‘s top rank of yokozuna, the sport’s highest level.
- Taro’s success and popularity helped revitalize the sport in the 1990s.
- Following the announcement of his passing, tributes from peers and officials poured in online.
The details:
- Born Chad George Ha’aheo Rowan, he began his sumo career when he moved from Honolulu’s Koolau mountains to Tokyo in 1988.
- Renowned for his towering stature, Taro stood 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed around 500 pounds during his prime. Taro broke barriers and paved the way for other foreign wrestlers to succeed in Japan.
- “He led the sumo boom as the 64th yokozuna, and achieved many accomplishments, including winning 11 championships,” his family shared in a statement.
- After achieving yokozuna status in 1993, Taro became a Japanese citizen in 1996. He retired from sumo in 2001 but continued his fighting career in professional wrestling under K-1 in 2003.
- Taro’s success extended his influence beyond the sumo ring, as he served as a cultural ambassador between Japan and the U.S. Despite his international fame, Akebono remained deeply connected to his Hawaiian roots.
- Taro is survived by his wife Christine, a daughter and two sons. Christine confirmed his passing within the past week but requested privacy for the family during their time of mourning.
Online reactions:
- On X, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised the athlete’s role in strengthening cultural ties. Emanuel called Taro a “giant in the world of sumo, a proud Hawaiian and a bridge between the United States and Japan.”
- The Japanese Olympic Committee recalled how Taro “performed a dignified ring-entering ceremony” at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Japan.
- Former pro sumo wrestler Masaru Hanada wrote a heartfelt post on his official website. He called Taro a “rival, a friend, and a colleague with whom I shared many hardships and joys.”
