Hawaii-born sumo legend Akebono Taro dies at 54

Born Chad George Ha’aheo Rowan, he began his sumo career when he moved from Honolulu’s Koolau mountains to Tokyo in 1988.

Renowned for his towering stature, Taro stood 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed around 500 pounds during his prime. Taro broke barriers and paved the way for other foreign wrestlers to succeed in Japan.

“He led the sumo boom as the 64th yokozuna, and achieved many accomplishments, including winning 11 championships,” his family shared in a statement.

After achieving yokozuna status in 1993, Taro became a Japanese citizen in 1996. He retired from sumo in 2001 but continued his fighting career in professional wrestling under K-1 in 2003.

Taro’s success extended his influence beyond the sumo ring, as he served as a cultural ambassador between Japan and the U.S. Despite his international fame, Akebono remained deeply connected to his Hawaiian roots.