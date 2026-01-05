Sulu set to return for ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ series finale

Hikaru Sulu will appear in the series finale of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” bringing one of television’s most consequential Asian American characters into the franchise’s current era. Actor Kai Murakami has been cast for the fifth and final season, which recently wrapped production . The move places Sulu at the center of the show’s transition toward the timeline of the original 1960s series.

Bridging to the original crew: The appearance of Sulu further aligns “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” with the earliest chapter of the franchise, which debuted in 1966. Set years before Capt. James T. Kirk formally took command of the USS Enterprise, the series has gradually introduced characters and storylines that signal an approaching handoff to the classic crew. Sulu’s inclusion in the finale positions the episode as a clear narrative link between eras.

A role across generations: Sulu was originally portrayed by Sulu was originally portrayed by George Takei , who played the character throughout the original television series and six feature films, becoming one of the first Asian American actors to hold a regular, authoritative role on U.S. prime-time television. Decades later, John Cho assumed the role in the reboot films beginning in 2009, reintroducing Sulu to modern audiences. Murakami now joins that lineage as the latest actor to interpret the character.

Why Sulu still matters: Sulu’s return to live-action television underscores the character’s enduring cultural significance for Asian American representation. When Sulu first appeared, Asian characters were rarely depicted as equals in ensemble casts or as officers entrusted with leadership and responsibility. Bringing Sulu into “Strange New Worlds” reaffirms that legacy as the series closes its run and points toward the franchise’s beginnings.

