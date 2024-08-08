Veteran ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Beef’ actress Patti Yasutake dies at 70
Patti Yasutake, known for her roles as Fumi Nakai in “Beef” and Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” died Monday at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.
Yasutake’s career spanned both television and film, with notable roles in Ron Howard’s 1986 comedy “Gung Ho” and the 1998 drama “The Wash,” which earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Yasutake is survived by her siblings Linda Hayashi and Steve Yasutake.
