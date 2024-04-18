SpaceX to build $14M rec center, sushi restaurant in South Texas
SpaceX is expanding its amenities in South Texas, with plans to build a sushi restaurant and a recreation center in Brownsville.
- The restaurant, spanning 2,502 square feet, will be located on St. Jude Street and will include a sushi chef hired by SpaceX.
- The astronautics company has already posted a job listing for a sushi chef, whose salary range for the position is $97,500 to $115,000 per year. SpaceX hopes for the restaurant to be “a pleasant and fun environment for employees to meet and share a meal.”
- The recreation center, covering over 16,000 square feet, will be situated on LBJ Boulevard and will be designed by Jeffrey Miller Architecture and Design.
- This expansion coincides with efforts by South Texans to prevent SpaceX from acquiring more land in the region, as multiple groups in the Rio Grande Valley have sued Texas Parks and Wildlife to halt negotiations on a land swap with the company.
