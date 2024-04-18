SpaceX to build $14M rec center, sushi restaurant in South Texas

The restaurant, spanning 2,502 square feet, will be located on St. Jude Street and will include a sushi chef hired by SpaceX .

The astronautics company has already posted a job listing for a sushi chef, whose salary range for the position is $97,500 to $115,000 per year. SpaceX hopes for the restaurant to be “a pleasant and fun environment for employees to meet and share a meal.”

The recreation center, covering over 16,000 square feet, will be situated on LBJ Boulevard and will be designed by Jeffrey Miller Architecture and Design.