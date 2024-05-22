South Korean Jindo dog treks over 12 miles to reunite with owner

A 1-year-old South Korean Jindo dog missing for 41 days traveled over 12 miles to find his way back home.

Key points:

Owner Yoon Jeong-sang said the dog ran off due to loud noises and lost its way from the unfamiliar surroundings.

The details:

“I’ve been raising this dog for about a year. It was always a very good dog, so I didn’t sell it despite receiving many offers and continued to care for it. The dog must have formed a strong bond with us because it found its way back home from about 20 kilometers (12.42 miles) away.”