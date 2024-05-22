South Korean Jindo dog treks over 12 miles to reunite with owner
A 1-year-old South Korean Jindo dog missing for 41 days traveled over 12 miles to find his way back home.
Key points:
- The pup, named Hong-min, went missing while at the Jindo Dog Exhibition held on March 24 at Shintanjin Mukjang Sports Park.
- Owner Yoon Jeong-sang said the dog ran off due to loud noises and lost its way from the unfamiliar surroundings.
- Yoon spent weeks searching shelters and contacting authorities after Hong-min disappeared.
- The determined pup embarked on a nearly month-and-a-half journey to reunite with his owner.
The details:
- Considered a national treasure in South Korea, Jindo dogs are known for their loyalty, intelligence and homing instincts. These qualities allowed Hong-min to eventually reach their home in Daejeon city.
“I’ve been raising this dog for about a year. It was always a very good dog, so I didn’t sell it despite receiving many offers and continued to care for it. The dog must have formed a strong bond with us because it found its way back home from about 20 kilometers (12.42 miles) away.”
- Yoon, who owns five Jindos, was surprised to hear his other dogs barking on May 3 as Hong-min appeared outside his junkyard.
- “It’s like a dream to meet Hong Min again,” Yoon said. “I’m thankful she came home, and I will raise her well for the rest of my life.”
- Despite the long ordeal, Hong-min did not sustain major injuries nor suffer significant weight loss. After getting treatment for ticks, Hong-min is now back to his playful self.
- Hong-min has since become a local celebrity, with some visitors even bringing her treats.
Share this Article
Share this Article