Watch: South Korean actor Jeon Jong-seo captivates Dodgers players
South Korean actor Jeon Jong-seo stole the spotlight at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ exhibition game against South Korea’s Kiwoom Heroes in Seoul.
Key points:
The details:
- To kickstart the game, Jeon, who was donning a Dodgers shirt, leggings and knee-high baseball socks, threw the first pitch at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 17. The 29-year-old star delivered a pitch that visibly amused spectators and players, including Chris Taylor and Tyler Glasnow.
- In a now-viral footage of the moment, the camera pans to Taylor and Glasnow shortly after Jeon pitches. The Dodgers players appear to look smitten with the actor.
- Social media users took to X to react to the players’ apparent admiration, with many understanding their reaction. “Tyler looks smitten by her,” one person said, as a different person added: “Can’t blame them.” Another comment read: “All these guys better be single or they will be when they get home.”
- Jeon’s presence continued to make waves as she posed for a photo with the Dodgers team, further solidifying her memorable moment.
About Jeon:
- The 29-year-old actor is best known for her roles in the 2018 thriller movie “Burning” and 2020 horror film “The Call,” which won her the best actress award at the Baeksang Arts Award. Jeon has also made notable appearances in projects like “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” and “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.”
The Seoul Series:
- The exhibition game took place before the Dodgers kicked off their historic 2024 game season in Seoul, wherein Chan Ho Park, the first South Korean player in the MLB, threw the ceremonial first pitch.
- The Seoul series marks the first MLB regular-season game to take place in South Korea. MLB the nation as the location for its international games as part of its expansion strategy, influenced by Seoul’s successful partnership with MLB during the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Share this Article
Share this Article