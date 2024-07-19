South Korea grants rights to same-sex couple in landmark ruling
South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted a same-sex couple spousal coverage under the state health insurance program. The historic ruling marks a significant step toward recognizing the legal rights of same-sex couples in the country, which continues to outlaw same-sex marriage.
- About the case: So Seong-wook filed an administrative lawsuit against the National Health Insurance Service in 2021 after the agency reversed its initial decision to grant him coverage under the employer-based health insurance program of his partner, Kim Yong-min. The Supreme Court ruled that his exclusion constitutes discrimination based on sexual orientation. It also stated that denying spousal coverage to same-sex couples infringes on human dignity, the right to pursue happiness, privacy and equality before the law. Moreover, it emphasized that same-sex partners should be recognized as dependents if they rely on their employed partner for livelihood and are unable to pay insurance fees themselves.
- Reactions: The decision drew cheers and tears of joy from LGBTQ+ activists, who expressed hopes that it will pave the way for broader recognition of same-sex marriage in South Korea. Amnesty International hailed the ruling as a “historic victory” for equality and human rights. On the other hand, anti-LGBTQ+ Christian groups lashed out at the decision, with activists reportedly disrupting a press conference by speaking in tongues and shouting “Homosexuality is a sin!”
Share this Article
Share this Article