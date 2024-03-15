Ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, Japan court rules

A Japanese high court made a landmark ruling on Thursday, saying the country’s lack of legal support for same-sex marriage violates the constitution.

Key points:

Responding to a case brought forth by three same-sex couples, the Sapporo High Court in Tokyo deemed denying same-sex marriage as a violation of the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ couples, reported the Associated Press.

Current civil union law defines marriage as between a man and a woman. While a significant step forward, the ruling requires legislative action as it does not compel government offices to recognize same-sex unions unless laws are amended.

Recent polls show increased public support for same-sex marriage, but the government has so far resisted change.

The details:

The ruling echoes sentiments from lower courts, with the Tokyo District Court issuing a similar verdict earlier, marking the sixth such decision nationwide.

While previous rulings criticized Japan’s policy, none explicitly deemed it unconstitutional until the Sapporo High Court’s earlier decision back in 2021.

The lack of legal recognition for same-sex marriage contrasts sharply with global trends, as Japan stands as the sole Group of Seven (G7) nation with such restrictions.

Public support for marriage equality has swelled in recent years, with advocacy efforts gaining momentum despite opposition from conservative factions within Japan’s government.

Despite the growing clamor for change, Japan’s ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party, has so far maintained a conservative approach to family issues.

U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel and prominent activists Kane Hirata and Kotfei Katsuyama have lent their voices to the push for marriage equality.

The big picture: Japan’s conservative values, influenced by ties with religious sects and right-wing factions, have historically hindered progress on LGBTQ+ rights. The country has long upheld a law defining marriage as being strictly between a man and a woman, excluding same-sex couples from legal recognition and benefits. The newest court ruling is a step forward for Japan’s LGBTQ+ community.