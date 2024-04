S. Korea’s opposition wins landslide midterm victory

The liberal opposition, including the main opposition Democratic Party and its satellite party, secured a combined 175 seats out of 300 in the National Assembly, with another small liberal party obtaining 12 seats. Meanwhile, Yoon’s People Power Party and its affiliate won 108 seats.

With a voter turnout of 67% — the highest since 1992 — the elections are seen as a midterm referendum on Yoon, who took office in 2022. The opposition will now control parliament until after Yoon’s term ends in 2027.