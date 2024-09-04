Korean actor Yoo Ah-in jailed for drug abuse
South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in, 38, was sentenced to one year in prison on Tuesday for habitual drug use, including propofol abuse and illegal drug purchases. He was fined 2 million won (approximately $1,490) and detained immediately.
Yoo, whose real name is Um Hong-sik, was convicted of using propofol 181 times under the guise of medical procedures, buying over 1,100 sleeping pills illegally and smoking marijuana in the U.S. with four people, including 33-year-old acquaintance identified only as Choi. Yoo and Choi were also found guilty of charges related to evidence tampering and intimidating a YouTuber to leave Korea and change his statement. Choi received an eight-month sentence deferred for two years. In court, Yoo said, “Whatever the [ruling] result may be, I will repay those who took care of me by becoming much healthier and more honest and by living my life as someone who can contribute to society.”
