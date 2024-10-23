Watch: Korean researchers create ‘flying shopping cart’

A team of researchers from the Seoul National University of Science and Technology recently demonstrated their prototype of a “flying shopping cart.”

They named it the Palletrone, combining “pallet” — a flat structure used in cargo container ships and “drone.”

The team, led by Lee Seung-jae, a professor of mechanical system design engineering, demonstrated the aerial vehicle’s capability in a new video , gently pushing it over a flight of stairs like a shopping cart to carry goods. The drone responds to human control through a so-called “physical human-robot interaction technique,” which aids in smooth flight and maneuverability. It also uses a center of mass algorithm to maintain its balance despite carrying heavy loads of up to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds), as well as internal propeller arms that can be rotated to direct thrust in any direction.

Aside from serving as a “flying shopping cart,” Lee said the drone can be used to deliver sensitive or fragile payloads, thanks to its ability to fly without tilting and maintain level altitude.