Watch: Korean researchers create ‘flying shopping cart’
A team of researchers from the Seoul National University of Science and Technology recently demonstrated their prototype of a “flying shopping cart.”
They named it the Palletrone, combining “pallet” — a flat structure used in cargo container ships and “drone.”
The team, led by Lee Seung-jae, a professor of mechanical system design engineering, demonstrated the aerial vehicle’s capability in a new video, gently pushing it over a flight of stairs like a shopping cart to carry goods. The drone responds to human control through a so-called “physical human-robot interaction technique,” which aids in smooth flight and maneuverability. It also uses a center of mass algorithm to maintain its balance despite carrying heavy loads of up to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds), as well as internal propeller arms that can be rotated to direct thrust in any direction.
Aside from serving as a “flying shopping cart,” Lee said the drone can be used to deliver sensitive or fragile payloads, thanks to its ability to fly without tilting and maintain level altitude.
The team’s work was published in IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters in June.
