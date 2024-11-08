Oscar winner ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ set to become a musical
British drama “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008) is being adapted into a new musical.
Two-time Tony Award-winning Indian American producer Ken Davenport is producing the project, with composer A.R. Rahman, who won two Oscars for his work on the film, returning to create new music for the stage. Teasing the reimagined adaptation, Rahman said it will take audiences on “an electrifying journey with new songs and unexpected twists.”
In addition to new tracks, the musical will feature hit songs from the movie, including “Jai Ho,” which won an Oscar for best original song. Davenport, whose father Dr. Kenny D. Hasija rarely spoke about growing up in India, said the film sparked a pivotal point in their relationship. Recalling it as “the closest moments we ever had,” Davenport shared that after the credits rolled, his father began sharing stories from his past. “Right then and there, I vowed to one day bring our Indian culture to the stage to honor him and people of Indian descent around the world,” Davenport added.
Produced with only a $15 million budget, “Slumdog Millionaire” grossed over $378 million worldwide and went on to win eight Oscars, including the best picture award.
Share this Article
Share this Article