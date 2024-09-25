Hollywood stars spotlight Asian representation at Singapore summit
Korean popstar Siwon Choi, Filipino Canadian actor Manny Jacinto and Chinese Canadian star Simu Liu participated in a panel discussion at the Milken Asia Summit in Singapore on Sept. 19. The summit, which provided a platform to discuss critical issues, saw the stars delving into the growing influence of Asian culture in the entertainment industry.
- Shifting trends: The actors, who were also in Singapore for the Formula One Grand Prix, discussed the impact of films like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” in promoting representation. “I would say, in the last 12 odd years, it’s been really amazing, [a] kind of tectonic plates of the industry shifting,” Liu remarked. “‘Crazy Rich Asians’ kind of exploded all around the world. And it’s just really exciting.”
- Self-supporting community: When the conversation touched on the challenges faced by Asian actors in Hollywood, Liu emphasized the need for the community to “figure out a way to create a system that is self-sustaining and self-supportive.” Jacinto echoed his sentiment, noting, “I think we could push things much more quickly if we have allies in the director’s chair, financing department and producers.” Choi, who shared his experiences as a member of the popular boy band Super Junior, also stressed the significance of authenticity in delivering powerful performances to stand out.
Share this Article
Share this Article