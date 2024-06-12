Singapore passport remains world’s most powerful
- Singapore has been recognized by VisaGuide as having the strongest passport in the world for four consecutive months, from March to June. Meanwhile, Japan placed 13th internationally and second in Asia. Japanese passport holders are granted visa-free entry to 143 countries, according to VisaGuide.
- Elsewhere, Singapore’s passport shares the No. 1 spot in the Henley Passport Index for 2024 along with France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan. These six countries are granted visa-free entry to 194 destinations, according to Henley. Japan and Singapore have consistently competed at the top of the list over the past few years, with Japan bumping Singapore off the Henley Passport Index No. 1 spot on multiple occasions, such as in 2023 and 2018.
