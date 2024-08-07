Changi Airport to begin biometric processing
Singapore’s Changi Airport has begun implementing a biometrics trial for Singaporeans arriving at the airport as of Monday.
Travelers can now enter the city-state using eye and facial biometric processing instead of their passports, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority announced. This new method, part of Singapore’s “New Clearance Concept” introduced in May, is only applicable to “residents,” including citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders. Foreigners may also become eligible when departing Singapore if their irises, faces and fingerprints are scanned. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority plans to expand this new immigration method to all Changi Airport terminals in September, followed by Seletar Airport and Marina Bay Cruise Center by December.
