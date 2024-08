Simu Liu says ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel now in the works

Simu Liu confirmed that the sequel to his 2021 hit Marvel film “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is in development but declined to reveal specific details.

“It’s definitely happening,” Liu told the Press Trust of India , expressing his excitement for the project and echoing his statement in May. Currently promoting his new film “Jackpot,” Liu also reflected on the “jackpot moment” in his own life: receiving the call from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offering him the role of Shang-Chi. He described the experience as life-changing, likening it to “winning the lottery 10 times over.”