Simu Liu says ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel now in the works
Simu Liu confirmed that the sequel to his 2021 hit Marvel film “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is in development but declined to reveal specific details.
“It’s definitely happening,” Liu told the Press Trust of India, expressing his excitement for the project and echoing his statement in May. Currently promoting his new film “Jackpot,” Liu also reflected on the “jackpot moment” in his own life: receiving the call from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offering him the role of Shang-Chi. He described the experience as life-changing, likening it to “winning the lottery 10 times over.”
Share this Article
Share this Article