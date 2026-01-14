Simu Liu confirms Shang-Chi role in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Simu Liu has confirmed that Shang-Chi will appear in Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Secret Wars,” formally tying the character to the franchise’s next Avengers sequel. Liu made the disclosure during a recent New York Comic Con interview with People , while discussing his involvement in the highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday.” His comments place Shang-Chi in both Avengers films scheduled for release in December 2026 and December 2027.

Liu described “Doomsday” as the immediate focus before “Secret Wars,” noting: “But I think the more immediate tease is of course, is [Avengers:] Doomsday. Yeah, which comes out next year, which I was lucky enough to be a part of and will be lucky enough to be a part of its successor in Secret Wars.” He also confirmed that a follow-up to “ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ” (2021) is in development, saying, “There’s not a whole lot to tease right now, other than I think, I sound like a broken record at this point, but it is happening.”

While Liu declined to share details about Shang-Chi’s role in the upcoming films, he spoke about working with the ensemble cast of “Doomsday.” “I came away from Doomsday with like, a lot of, a lot of really fantastic friendships,” he said, singling out one co-star by adding, “Channing Tatum … he’s just one of my favorite human beings.”

Liu also said he was especially excited for the chance to work with Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, noting that he “grew up watching and idolizing” them and comparing the experience to “turning on your TV on a Saturday morning.”

