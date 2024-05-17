NextSharkNextShark.com

Shohei Ohtani’s bobblehead giveaway draws massive crowds at Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani’s bobblehead giveaway draws massive crowds at Dodger StadiumShohei Ohtani’s bobblehead giveaway draws massive crowds at Dodger Stadium
via @DMAC_LA, @ayeeitsdavidd
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
11 hours ago
A Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles attracted thousands of fans on Thursday.
Key points:
  • The bobblehead giveaway, which even caused traffic congestion, occurred ahead of a match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds.
  • The game reportedly drew a crowd of 53,527, the largest turnout in the current MLB season and the most at Dodger Stadium since Sept. 20, 2019.
  • The Dodgers ultimately lost 2-7.
The details:
  • Only the first 40,000 fans received the Ohtani bobblehead. Of those, 1,700 featured the star pitcher in the team’s road gray uniform.
  • The bobblehead featured a smiling Ohtani with his bat perched on his left shoulder. It came in a box that depicted him anime-style.
  • Resellers quickly capitalized on the popularity of the bobbleheads, reportedly listing them on eBay for prices ranging from $150 to over $2,300.
View post on X
  • Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the Ohtani bobblehead frenzy at the pre-game press conference. “It’s exciting. Shohei certainly creates a stir. I can’t imagine what it’s like outside. It’s good. It’s great for Shohei, it’s good for the Dodgers, it’s going to be a hot-ticket item,” he said.
  • The Dodgers have scheduled three additional Ohtani giveaways throughout the season, which will include a hat, a second bobblehead and a shirt. The events commemorate Ohtani’s inaugural season with the team.
 
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
NextShark.com
NewsNextShark.com
By LocationNextShark.com
MoreNextShark.com
Follow UsNextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.